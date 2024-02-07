Annual Faculty Art Exhibition

The Nohr Gallery held the opening reception for UW-Platteville’s annual Art Faculty Exhibition, titled “Movement,” on Jan. 2. The exhibition features pieces from Art Department Chair Greg Nelson, art professor Letha Kelsey and art lecturers Scott Steder, Jacob Bautista and Jennifer Wintress.

Following opening remarks from Nohr Gallery manager Cameren Hill, Dr. Tyler Ostergaard, associate professor of Art History, spoke about the exhibition’s theme and what it meant to the participating artists.

He began with a quote from Ovid’s “Metamorphoses,” saying, “There is nothing constant in the universe. All ebb and flow, and every shape that’s born, bears in its womb the seeds of change.”

He continued by discussing how the theme of “Movement” formed and evolved, explaining that it was created with the faculty in mind, allowing them space to interpret the theme in their own ways. Ostergaard further detailed how the artists integrated aspects of “change” into their works, viewing “movement” as a representation of “change” as a concept. He shared words from each artist as they spoke about their pieces.

His speech concluded with an allusion once again to Ovid’s quote and a thanking of the artists, viewers and gallery supporters.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on most weekdays until Feb. 21, 2024.