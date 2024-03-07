WI Child Missing for Over a Week

Elijah Vue (pictured above), 3, who has been missing since Feb. 20. image courtesy of People Magazine

Elijah Vue, 3, was reported missing on Feb. 20 after being in the care of Jesse Vang in Two Rivers, WI. Vang, along with Vue’s mother, Katrina Baur, have been arrested for felony charges of child negligence.

According to Independent, Baur left Vue in the care of Vang to teach Vue “discipline” starting on Feb 12. The disciplinary actions included “standing time-outs, teaching him to pray and threats of cold water if he misbehaves.”

According to Vang’s testimony, on the morning of the disappearance, it had been reported that Vue was told by Vang to pray while he slept, making that the last sighting of Vue. Once Vang realized Vue was missing, he called authorities to report the disappearance. Six hours later, police and community members began searching the town for Vue. An Amber Alert had been sent out for Vue.

The Herald Times Reporter stated in relation to searching for Vue, “The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also searched the Lake Michigan shoreline, along with the Two Rivers harbor and West Twin River again, with the assistance of the Manitowoc County Dive Team.”

In a statement released from Two Rivers Police Department on March 3, “Law Enforcement continued rural canvassing today, and they followed up on tips and leads that came through our tip line … The Two Rivers Fire Department provided additional searches of the West Twin River and the National Guard also aided with ground searches this weekend. Elijah has not been located.”

After searches started, Vang and Baur were arrested on the suspicion of child neglect and appeared in court three days after Vue was reported missing. Baur later received two counts of obstruction for lying about her whereabouts when Vue was with Vang.

According to phone records, Vang had texted Baur stating he was angry that Vue overfilled his diaper with urine and feces, and that Vang gave him a cold shower. Vang noted the child was “clean but scared,” 12 WISN news reported. Vang had reported also stating, “They were trying to teach him how to be good … he is trying to make him understand that going home is like a privilege for him.” Vang has a $20,000 bond and Baur a $15,000 bond following the preliminary hearing March 7, reported 12 WISN news.

Rewards from the FBI and the Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers have been issued for $15,000 and $1,000 for information in Vue’s disappearance. If you have any information on the disappearance, contact the tip line: 844-267-6648.