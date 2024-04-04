Ohio+Mom+Receives+Life+Sentence

Kristel Candelario, 32, was sentenced to life in prison after leaving her 16-month-old daughter home alone while she went on vacation to Detroit and Puerto Rico. Candelario had left her home in Cleveland on June 6, 2023, and came back on June 16 to find her daughter, Jailyn, unresponsive and called authorities.

The child was pronounced dead at the home after she had passed in her playpen. Authorities noted that Candelario appeared to have changed Jailyn into clean clothes before police arrived at the house. The Cuyahoga County medical examiner determined the 16-month-old died of severe dehydration and starvation and ruled her death a homicide.

Candelario pleaded guilty to one count of endangering a child and one count of aggravated murder on Feb. 22. On March 18, Candelario was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for aggravated murder and eight to 12 years for endangering a child.

Judge Brendan Sheehan spoke to Candelario during the sentencing, where he stated, “Just as you didn’t let Jailyn out of her confinement, so too should you spend the rest of your life in a cell without freedom,” Sheehan said. “The only difference will be, the prison will at least feed you and give you liquid that you denied her.”

During her sentencing, Candelario told the courtroom that she prays daily for forgiveness, adding that she believes God and Jailyn have both forgiven her. She went on to say her reasoning for leaving her 16-month-old daughter alone for 10 days was due to her ongoing mental health struggles. “I am not trying to justify my actions, but nobody knew how much I was suffering and what I was going through,” she said.

Candelario has another daughter who is seven years old who was staying with Candelario’s parents while the mom went on vacation. Candelario claims she never told her other daughter, her parents, or her boyfriend about leaving Jailyn unattended. Candelar io’s other daughter is currently staying with her grandparents.