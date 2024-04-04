Proposal for 3.75% Tuition Increase

Universities of Wisconsin president Jay Rothman announced on March 28, a proposal to increase all UW campuses tuition by 3.75% for the 2024-2025 academic year.

In a press release by Rothman stated, “To maintain the excellent education our universities provide, I will be asking regents to approve a tuition increase similar to recent levels of inflation,” Rothman said. “Our universities are facing challenging economic realities, and students and parents should know that we plan to be good financial stewards. Maintaining our affordability advantage, especially compared to our peers, is a priority because we want more students to get access to the unlimited opportunities our universities provide.”

In the press release, it states that “Wisconsin’s public universities were the most affordable in the Midwest.” UW-Platteville’s new tuition if the tuition raise gets passed will increase to $8,824 (including tuition and segregated fees).

The Board of Regents will vote on the proposal on April 4. According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Rothman included that the tuition increase would generate $39 million annually He says that this is to “keep pace with rising costs.”

“He (Rothman) announced the tuition and fee proposal now so that students and parents have adequate time to plan. He also encouraged students to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form to see if they are eligible for financial aid,” the UW press release said.