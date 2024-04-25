UW Fraternity House Catches Fire

image courtesy of WSAW-TV

The house belonging to members of the UW-Stevens Point fraternity Phi Sigma Phi caught fire on April 5. Members of the fraternity state it was a former member who attempted to set the house on fire.

Two fires were found in the house, with one on the first floor being put out by a resident of the house and the second fire in a second-floor bedroom being put out by firefighters.

The Stevens Point Fire and Police Department determined that the ultimate cause of the fire was arson. Police Eric Blum,21, who was a former resident of the fraternity who was still living in the house. The home is owned and managed by a local Stevens Point company, but the fraternity leases the house.

The Phi Sigma Phi National Fraternity issued a statement on April 8 saying that the man arrested was a former member of the Kappa Chapter. The fraternity expelled him in Dec. for “conduct unbecoming a brother,” according to the fraternity.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but members of the fraternity state they lost several pets that were staying in the house. A pet Pac-Man frog died as well as several fish. One member of the fraternity stated that his pet turtle had a hole in her shell, which could be an extremely serious injury.

Phi Sigma Phi President Noah Kowalke spoke to news outlets after the fire, stating, “We’re all in college, we don’t necessarily have great financial means, and to be hit with something that just completely ruins your life; it’s been a travesty, it’s been a tragedy for a lot of people to have to cope with so we’ve just been really having to rely on the community.”

Blum was last seen leaving the house moments after the fire was reported. He was arrested on April 6 by Stevens Point police. Charges of arson and first-degree recklessly endangering safety have been referred to the Portage County District Attorney’s Office.

Blum is additionally facing charges of battery and disorderly conduct that were filed against him in March. He is currently being held at the Portage County Jail.