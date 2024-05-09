Harvey+Weinstein+Case+Dismissed

Harvey Weinstein’s case regarding acts of sexual violence from 2020 was dismissed late last month with a 4-3 vote from the New York Court of Appeals. The case, which convicted Weinstein of sexually assaulting his former production assistant Miriam Haley as well as sexually assaulting actress Jessica Mann, made national headlines when it first came out. The case was also a landmark moment for the #MeToo movement, where countless women were compelled to share their own stories about their experiences with sexual misconduct in Hollywood and beyond. Over the years, more than 80 women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein.

New York prosecutors are now arranging a retrial for Weinstein. Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said, “We think early fall for a date, possibly as early as September, for a trial.” The decision to dismiss the case came as a shock to many, including one of the witnesses, Jessica Mann. In Weinstein’s first court hearing since the case was dismissed, she said that she was ready to testify again, even though it put her through a lot of pain the first time around.

Weinstein’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, reinforced that Weinstein was still adamant on proving his innocence with this case. He said, “It’s a new trial, it’s a new day and his life is on the line.” Weinstein himself was silent throughout the hearing. He is currently serving a 16-year sentence in California for a separate sex crimes conviction in 2022. He was moved to New York for this hearing. He now resides in Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital due to heart and auditory issues. “He’s in constant pain that he’s fighting through,” said Aidala. “He’s keeping his chin up, making the best of a horrible situation.”

The decision yielded significant backlash from people in and out of the trial. Debra Katz, the attorney for Dawn Dunning, another witness in the 2020 trial, said, “(Weinstein) is an unrepentant serial rapist, and he should not spend one minute as a free man. If retrying him and ensuring that a lengthy jail sentence in New York can be done, that’s what should be done. He should never again walk among free people.”