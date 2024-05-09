Louisiana+Man+Sentenced+to+Physical+Castration

Glenn Sullivan Sr., 54, of Springfield, LA was sentenced to 50 years in prison and physical castration after being convicted of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

Sullivan plead guilty to four counts of second-degree rape on April 17, according to a press release from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.

The investigation into Sullivan began in July 2022 after a teenage girl reported to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office that Sullivan had sexually assaulted her several times when she was 14 years old. The teen additionally claimed that Sullivan had sexually groomed her and used threats of violence against her and her family to prevent the assaults from being reported. The assaults resulted in a pregnancy, and subsequent DNA tests proved that Sullivan was the father of the child.

Judge William Dykes sentenced Sullivan to 50 years in prison on April 22. In addition to this, as one of the agreements in the plea deal, Sullivan agreed to be physically castrated.

A 2008 Louisiana law states that men convicted of rape offenses against a minor may be sentenced to chemical castration or physical castration with the prior consent of the offender. A part of Sullivan’s plea deal required that he needed to be physically castrated. The process will be carried out by Louisiana’s Department of Corrections; however, the process cannot be conducted more than a week before a person’s prison sentence ends, meaning Sullivan will not be castrated until a week before the end of his 50-year sentence.

Following Sullivan’s conviction, Louisiana senator Regina Barrow began authoring a bill that would allow a judge to order surgical castration without the defendant’s consent if the victim is under the age of 13. In its current form, her bill allows the punishment for non-violent sex crimes like child pornography and video voyeurism.