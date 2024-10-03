North Carolina Gubernatorial Scandal

Mark Robinson has been running for North Carolina Governor for the past couple of months, but journalists have recently uncovered his concerning online history and behavior spanning back decades.

CNN journalists noticed that Robinson used the handle “minisoldr” across several social media accounts and, after some investigation, found a user with an identical handle on a porn website called “Nude Africa.” It is on this site where Robinson made comments such as: “Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it back. I would certainly buy a few,” and “I’m a black NAZI!” Robinson also shared stories of him being a peeping tom as a 14-year-old and of posting things like: “I like watching tr*nny on girl porn! That’s f*cking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in! And yeah, I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

Robinson and his campaign have since been trying to do damage control; however, it has been very difficult to disprove seeing how the account on the website included Robinson’s name, personal email account, similar phrases to those the lieutenant governor has said or tweeted, the same favorite “Twilight Zone” episode and a similar timeline of Robinson’s life according to CNN.

Robinson called the story “tabloid trash” but many have already begun to distance themselves from him. Several of his senior staffers have resigned months away from election day. Donald Trump, who once endorsed him, did not talk about him in a recent rally. JD Vance said things need to “play out” and doesn’t believe the story, but he has also been distancing himself.