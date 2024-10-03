P Diddy Arrested

American rapper and record producer Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on Sept. 16 following charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution amongst other crimes.

Following Combs’ arrest, a federal jury unsealed the rapper’s indictment, which contained video evidence of Combs hosting “freak offs” where the media mogul would engage in sex parties that would sometimes stretch over the course of multiple days.

After being raided by federal agents, additional evidence, including weapons and evidence of drug use, was also found in the rapper’s Miami home.. According to the criminal complaint, Combs allegedly coerced his victims into participating in “freak offs” through the use of narcotics and intimidation. Both Combs and his victims had “received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use” according to the indictment made by the grand jury.

Combs pled not guilty on Sept. 17 but is still being held in jail until his trial begins due to him being deemed a flight risk. Combs was additionally reported to be put on suicide watch following his being denied bail. The rapper is currently being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY, where he will await his trail.

Mark Agnifolo, Combs’ lawyer, claimed that his client was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and conspiracy by federal prosecutors solely because they had failed to take down his business empire in the past. He went on to state that everyone who had participated in “freak offs” had consented to being there and accused federal prosecutors of targeting Combs because he is a “successful black man.”

Agnifolo went on to state that Combs was eager to testify in court and that the hip-hop mogul was going to fight the charges to the end. “He’s been looking forward to this day,” Agnifilo said. “He’s been looking forward to clearing his name, and he’s going to clear his name.”

As of right now, no formal trial date has been set.