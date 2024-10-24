Aurora Borealis Seen Around the World

Seeing Aurora Borealis everywhere? Wondering why this is happening? The Sun has a natural cycle, typically caused by the solar cycle.

“Roughly every 11 years, at the height of the solar cycle, the Sun’s magnetic poles flip… and the Sun transitions from being calm to an active and stormy state,” said Abbey Interrante, who writes for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The sun has recently reached the solar maximum period, causing solar flares, or coronal mass ejections, due to the sun’s high activity. The solar flares and coronal mass trigger magnetic storms which cause beautiful light shows for everyone to see and enjoy.

If you are wondering how to check out when these storms are happening, check out the NOAA website and look at the aurora forecast. Keep in mind that this is not always accurate. People should also watch the space weather conditions, specifically the geomagnetic storm impacts, represented by G. The scale is from a G1 to G5, a G1 being a minor storm, and a G5 being an extreme storm. Aurora needs to be G3 above to see the lights.

The best way to see the lights is to take a picture or look through a phone. Cameras have a higher sensitivity to light and the ability to take longer exposure pictures, especially if the phone has a nighttime setting. This should give people the ability to see the lights.

Good luck hunting for northern lights!