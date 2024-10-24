Massive Deer Poaching Operation Discovered

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have uncovered a large deer poaching operation in parts of Fond du Lac, Washington and Dodge counties after a two-month investigation.

Authorities believe more than 100 deer were illegally harvested between spring 2023 and summer 2024 by four individuals – three males, 16, and one female, 36, all from Campbellsport, WI. They are facing charges of mistreating animals resulting in death, hunting during the closed season and discharging a firearm from a highway as well as several other violations.

Mistreating animals resulting in death is a felony that carries a penalty of up to $10,000 in fines or up to three and a half years in prison. Hunting deer during the closed season carries a penalty of up to a $2,000 fine, up to nine months in jail or both.

The four suspects allegedly engaged in night spotting, shot deer from their vehicle, hit deer intentionally with their vehicle and captured live deer. Fond du Lac County Sherriff Ryan Waldschmidt stated in a press release that most of the animals were left to rot, while deer with larger antlers had their heads removed.

The younger suspects also allegedly drove around with a severely wounded deer in their vehicle and took videos of the deer in their home; the deer died several hours later.

Authorities say the suspects also captured and harassed other animals, including geese, raccoons, possums and turtles.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and DNR referred charges to district attorneys in Fond du Lac and Washington counties, as well as Fond du Lac County Juvenile Intake.

Authorities urged the public to report any suspected violations to the DNR’s hotline at 1-800-847-9367.