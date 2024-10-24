There are many things on the Nov. 5 ballot, and it is important to know what is happening not only on the national level but the local one as well. Many different local officials will be running for county positions, but there will be two referendums on the ballot for those who are voting in Platteville.

One referendum is statewide, and it focuses on voting rights. The other one is requesting funding for the Platteville School District. People in the Platteville area may remember that there was a recent referendum in 2022 and may wonder what the need for a second referendum is. The one in 2022 was a Capital Referendum, which focused on improving buildings and updating school facilities. The current referendum is an Operating Referendum, which focuses on maintaining staff wages and benefits to keep pace with inflation as well as other ongoing district expenses such as professional development and technology.

“It is right at the end of the ballot. All we ask is that when you close the curtain to vote that you know what you are voting on,” said Platteville Superintendent Jim Boebel, who spoke to the Exponent about the referendum.

Platteville is not the only local school district requesting an Operating Referendum. Over a hundred school districts in Wisconsin require more funding to function due to a decision several years ago to break state funding of schools from inflation. This means funding has been stagnant. This is a problem, especially with inflation and the cost of living going up. Schools like Platteville, Cuba City and Janesville are not the only ones. Something like this impacts everyone all over the state.

If you have more questions or want to know more about the Platteville School District Referendum, go to the school district website or attend the Community Conversation that is happening at the High School on Oct. 29 from 7-8:30 pm.

To find out what is on your ballot this fall, go to myvote.wi.gov.