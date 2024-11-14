Grant County Man Sentenced for Child Prostitution

Raymond Armour, 29, pled guilty to two counts of transporting an individual in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in prostitution. Armour was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after he transported two teenagers across state lines with the end goal of making money from them performing sexual services to strangers. His prison term will be followed by 20 years of supervised release.

Authorities claim that Armour had seen the 14-year-old and the 15-year-old outside of a laundromat in Dubuque, IA in Jan. 2023. He drove both victims to his home in Cassville, WI, where he took nude photos of them and posted them online. He drove the victims around Wisconsin while trying to set up meetings between the girls and individuals willing to give Armor money to engage in sexual activity with the minors. None of the meetings ended up happening.

Police in Dubuque had received a missing persons report on Jan. 25, 2023, after the two victims left a local shelter.

A Walmart Security Officer reached out to the Dubuque Police Department on February 1, 2023, after noticing the victims with Armour in the store. The security officer told authorities she heard Armour tell one of the girls she was beautiful and would “make a lot of money.” She went on to say that she had recognized the girls based off the missing person’s report.

Police were then able to find Armour’s address after identifying him through Walmart security footage after receiving help from the FBI. On February 3, 2023, authorities found the victims at his home.

During Armour’s sentencing, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson described Armour’s conduct as a “very serious crime that badly exploited particularly vulnerable victims.”

Armour is set to be released in 2035, where he will be 40 years old.