Man Arrested After Platteville Standoff

A Platteville man was arrested following a four-hour standoff with Platteville police in the early morning of Nov. 2. Police reported that 50-year-old Gerald Moon was armed with a rifle on a rooftop on Southwest Lane.

After police were alerted to Moon’s location, he fled the scene and barricaded himself on the second floor of a nearby shed. In response to the standoff, crisis negotiators from the Southwest Wisconsin Emergency Response Team attempted to persuade Moon to surrender peacefully.

After nearly four hours of negotiations, law enforcement used Oleoresin Capsicum spray, also known as O.C. spray or pepper spray to get Moon to comply. He was apprehended around 4:30 a.m. on a warrant for two outstanding charges for Domestic Violence he failed to appear in court for.

Assisting the Platteville Sheriff’s Office were officers from the UW-Platteville Police Department, Officers from the Platteville Police Department, Platteville Fire Department and Southwest Health EMS.

No injuries were reported from this incident, and it is believed Moon will face additional charges following the standoff.