Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Found Dead

Bob Bryar, a former drummer for the band, My Chemical Romance, was found dead in his Tennessee home on Nov. 27 at the age of 44. No foul play is suspected, but there is an ongoing investigation into the details of his passing.

Bryar joined the band around 2004 following the release of “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge,” replacing former drummer Matt Pelissier. He went on to participate in the creation and performances of “The Black Parade,” the album commonly associated with the band’s rise to fame, featuring titles such as “Teenagers” and “Welcome to the Black Parade.”

Bryar was the longest-running member of My Chemical Romance until his departure in 2010. He left the music industry altogether in 2014, pursuing employment in real estate and advocating for animal rescues and sanctuaries. Statements from the band shortly after his departure imply no hard feelings between the involved parties.

My Chemical Romance was conceptualized in late 2001 and created music until 2013 when they announced that the group would officially dissolve. 2014 saw the release of a “greatest hits” collection featuring the band’s most notable songs alongside a previously unreleased track.

The band would later reunite in 2019 and eventually announce a 2025 North American tour titled “Long Live the Black Parade.” It is uncertain if Bryar had been scheduled to appear with the group or if he had any form of involvement with the tour.

TMZ was the first to publicly report Bryar’s passing, having received a short statement from a spokesperson within My Chemical Romance.

“The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing,” the statement read. No further information or details were provided.

As 2024 concludes and the band prepares for its upcoming tour, its members, alongside fans and supporters, mourn the loss of Bryar and the great impact he had on the band’s music.