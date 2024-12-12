LAX Meth Bust

A man was arrested for having more than 70 pounds of methamphetamine on Nov. 26. Raj Matharu was in Los Angeles International Airport on a flight to Sydney, AUS when he was intercepted by Customs and Border Protection. His bags had been flagged during X-rays because of some “irregularities.”

These “irregularities” were inspected to find that most of the clothing items in the two suitcases Matharu had were covered in a white powder. Authorized tested the clothes as well as a flannel cow onesie and they came back positive for meth. Officers believe Matharu “washed” a meth solution into the clothing and then left it to dry.

“Drug dealers are continually inventing creative ways of smuggling dangerous narcotics in pursuit of illicit profit – as alleged in the facts of this case,” US Attorney Martin Estrada said in the statement. This is said as meth arrests are on the rise as well as meth use according to Pew’s research.

Matharu is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. He has since posted a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 2.