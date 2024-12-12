Man Attempts to Kill Detective Investigating Him for Wife’s Murder

Colorado dentist James Craig, 46, was previously arrested and charged with first-degree murder on March 18, 2023, following the death of his wife of 23 years, Angela Craig, 43. Craig is accused of fatally poisoning his wife’s protein shakes and has pleaded not guilty.

New charges have been filed against Craig for solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

According to police records, Craig was in jail twice with a man he allegedly sought to have murder the detective, once in May and June 2023 and again in Oct. 2024. The inmate has not been accused of any crimes in connection with the Craig case.

The station reported that the detective was targeted because he had worked on the investigation into Angela Craig’s death.

Authorities accused Craig of dosing his wife’s drink with cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, a medication found in eye drops. She was admitted to a hospital on March 15, 2023, with a severe headache and dizziness. Angela Craig later died after experiencing a severe seizure.

Investigators initially believed her death was a result of poisoning by arsenic and cyanide, according to the arrest warrant, but the county coroner later attributed it to a combination of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline.

Craig’s internet search history showed he researched whether arsenic was detectable in an autopsy. A few weeks before his wife’s death, Craig ordered potassium cyanide from Amazon and had it delivered to his dental practice.

Craig’s lawyer withdrew from the case in late Nov. on the same day jury selection was supposed to begin in Craig’s trial. The lawyer partly attributed his withdrawal to a belief that his client “persists in a course of action involving the lawyer’s services that the lawyer reasonably believes is criminal or fraudulent.”

Jury selection has been indefinitely postponed following the new charges in the case.