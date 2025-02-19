Lead Dust in Milwaukee Schools

Dangerous levels of lead dust have been found in two Milwaukee public schools, Golda Meir School and Kagel Elementary School.

Tests conducted at each school found concentrations of lead dust on windowsills over 14 times the federal safety threshold. Concentrations of lead dust found on floors were more than six times the threshold. The tests were conducted twice by two separate case investigations spearheaded by the Milwaukee Health Department. Both investigations conducted by the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program consulted with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services conclusively found that the Milwaukee Public Schools were putting children at risk of lead poisoning, developmental delays and other possible health complications.

In October 2024, the federal Environmental Protection Agency lowered its safety threshold for lead dust concentration to ten micrograms per square foot for floors and 100 micrograms per square foot for windowsills.

At the Golda Meir School, tests found the level was 1,417.9 micrograms per square foot on windowsills and 67.6 on the floor.

At Kagel Elementary School, tests found 1,600 micrograms per square foot on windowsills and 340 micrograms per square foot on storage room floors, according to the report that the Health Department sent to MPS.

Golda Meir is a magnet school north of downtown Milwaukee that specializes in teaching students from third through 12th grade. Kagel Elementary is on the city’s south side and specializes in teaching students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Milwaukee’s top public health official, Mike Totoraitis, stated that his department conducted the tests at the two schools after two students, one at each school, tested positive for lead poisoning during the last three months.

Lead dust is often formed as lead paint chips and wears down, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is believed that this is the cause of the lead dust found in both schools.

MPS’ interim Superintendent, Eduardo Galvan, said the district already annually reviews its schools for lead paint, and that it will work with the Health Department to revise that process.

A letter from the Health Department stated that MPS must “significantly improve” detection and control of the lead hazards in the building. The recommended improvements were to prioritize inspections in schools built before 1978 that are attended by young children and to clean horizontal surfaces more often to decrease the risk of lead dust buildup.

The Milwaukee Health Department also recommends that all students attending these schools under the age of six get annual lead screening tests.