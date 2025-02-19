Washington Bus Crash

Four people were killed and several others were injured in a vehicle accident on Highway 28 near Wenatchee, WA, on Sunday, Feb. 9. Authorities are saying the crash occurred when a car crashed into a charter bus.

A Toyota Camry tried passing traffic heading westbound on Highway 28 near Rock Island Dam Road, according to the report released by the Washington State Patrol. The Camry hit the oncoming Northwestern Stagelines charter bus that was heading eastbound.

Michael W. Meacham, 66, of Spokane, was the driver of the charter bus. He died in the crash, along with the 17-year-old female driver and 17-year-old male passenger in the Camry, whose names have not been released. Both the driver and passenger of the Camry are said to be from East Wenatchee, Washington. Another passenger on the bus later died at the Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee from injuries sustained in the collision.

Seven others, ages 24 to 71, were injured in the crash and transported to local hospitals.

A Chevrolet Traverse SUV was also involved in the crash, but the vehicle only sustained minor damage and nobody in the SUV was critically injured.

The Douglass County Coroner’s Office stated it will be consulting with the families of the teenagers prior to releasing their identities. However, the Eastmont School District did publicly confirm that one of the teenagers was a current student at Eastmont High School and the other was a former student in the district.

The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has yet to positively identify the bus passenger who was killed in the accident.

Melanie Ahlstedt, a State Patrol spokesperson, said there were no new developments to the collision, and that the names of those involved would not be released to the public unless the families gave explicit permission.