Exponent Brings Home Awards

Natalie Downie From Left to Right Gabe Farr, Isabelle Emerson, Nat Poeschel, Kaz Bresnan, Natalie Downie, Ethan Hack

The Wisconsin Newspaper Association hosted their 2024 annual Collegiate Better Newspaper Contest ceremony at the Madison Concourse Hotel spanning from March 6-7.

The Better Newspaper Contest hosts hundreds of entries submitted by both private and public college newspapers across the state.

The Exponent took home six awards this year, with both Nat Poeschel and Isabelle Emerson receiving a third-place award for the Exponent website. The website was originally created and formatted in 2021 by our Social Media Manager Emeritus, Liz Dustman, and was since maintained by Veronica Hausser, Poeschel and Emerson.

Additionally, our Chief Photo Editor, Ethan Hack, received two second place awards: one for Feature Photography and the other for News Photography.

The Exponent’s current Editor-in-Chief, Kaz Bresnan, won the first-place award for Feature News Writing for his coverage on P-Diddy’s arrest.

Finally, our Editor-in-Chief Emeritus, Natalie Downie, won two first place awards. One for Page Layout for her work on the car show spread in the Sept. 26, 2024, edition of the Exponent. Her other first place award was for the Freedom of Information Award, detailing her commitment to the hours of work she put in during her tenure as Editor-in-Chief that set the groundwork for the Exponent to stay operational.

The Exponent is incredibly thankful to our staff for the hard work and commitment they all put in this past year. We would additionally like to thank our community for supporting their local college newspaper; without you, our publication would not have been possible.