Space Shuttle Returns From Classified Mission

A Boeing X-37B miniature space shuttle sent into space by the U.S. military successfully returned from the Earth’s orbit on March 7. It is one of three variants of what is known as the “Orbital Test Vehicle,” or OTV.

Its predecessor, X-37A, was used in drop glide tests in the mid-2000’s, and its successor, X-37C, would have been a scaled-up version of the space shuttle, capable of carrying crew and large payloads. Though, little information has been revealed on it since its announcement in 2011.

The shuttle was initially launched in late Dec. 2023, with its return marking the completion of its seventh mission, known as OTV-7.

Each mission has been classified and has been launched and operated without any crew on board, utilizing an autonomous landing system to return. While the exact details of its missions are not known due to its classified status, the Boeing website describes it as being utilized for “advanced experimentation and technology testing.”

Members of Space Force also noted about its recent mission that, according to AP News, the shuttle “successfully demonstrated the ability to change orbits by using atmospheric drag to slow down, saving fuel.” Space Force officials also made note that the shuttle conducted experiments to improve their knowledge of space’s environment.

Given the spacing between its previous missions, it can be expected that X-37B’s next mission will occur in roughly one year from now.