Pioneer Crossing to Open on Wednesday Nights

Pioneer Crossing is changing their hours starting on April 9, opening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday night for the rest of the semester, excluding finals week.

The Pioneer Haus will close at 4 p.m. on Wednesday nights to allow employees to set up for the dinner period at the Crossing.

Several new items will be on the menu. Every week at the Subsational station except for April 30, sandwich wraps will be available, with the same seven subs that most students are already familiar with, but on a fresh tortilla instead of the typical French bread.

Instead of wraps on April 30, the Action Station will instead be serving Chopped Subs. Students can purchase an Italian sub freshly chopped and grilled on a fresh toasted hoagie.

Different options will be available during the dinner period for students as well: Korean Bowls on April 9, Philly Cheesesteaks on April 16, Fried Chicken on April 23, Pretzel Chicken Plates on April 30, Levant Bowls on May 7 and Chimichangas on May 14.

In addition to the new hours, the Elbows station has two new flavors of mac n’ cheese served during the lunch period: the Chipotle Mac and the Loaded Baked Potato Mac have replaced the Taco Mac and the Street Corn Mac.