Tesla Controversies and Protests

Elon Musk’s involvement with the Trump administration has had several consequences, including federal workers being fired and budgets getting cut. However, now Musk himself is facing repercussions.

Tesla stock took a significant dip for the first time in 15 years on March 10, partly due to his controversial statements on X and his work within the government. In an attempt to show support, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he would buy a Tesla “as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American.” However, this symbolic gesture couldn’t make up for the $22.8 billion Musk lost. Unfortunately, that was just the beginning of his troubles.

Since January, protests at Tesla stores have been growing in size and intensity. While there have been no reported injuries, demonstrators have vandalized cars, showrooms, and charging stations. Graffiti such as “Resist” and “Nazi Cars” has been spray-painted on buildings and vehicles. Several protesters have been arrested, but Musk is pushing for harsher penalties.

Musk has been advocating for these acts to be classified as “domestic terrorism,” and several government officials seem to support this stance. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated, “The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including cases involving charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences. We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”

However, cracking down on protesters won’t help Tesla’s declining stock or sales. In response, Musk and Trump transformed the South Lawn of the White House—a site traditionally used for ceremonies and press conferences—into a Tesla showroom.

Five Tesla vehicles were delivered to the White House and parked on the driveway for Trump to personally inspect. With Musk and his child standing beside him, Trump praised the cars, particularly the Cybertruck.

“As soon as I saw it, I said, ‘That is the coolest design,’” Trump remarked. While he didn’t take a test drive, he hinted that he “might another time.”

Many critics have pointed out the ethical concerns surrounding this event. However, the White House has not responded to requests for comments.