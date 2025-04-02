The “Florida Man” is an internet meme that first gained popularity in 2013, referring to irrational, bizarre and often absurd actions associated with individuals in the state of Florida. Internet users typically share news stories about strange crimes, and due to the way headlines are written, these stories can often be humorously interpreted as involving a single, mythical character known as “Florida Man.”

According to the Miami New Times, Florida’s freedom of information laws make it easier for journalists to access arrest records compared to other states. This has led to a higher number of unusual news stories, fueling the widespread popularity of the meme. Among the many cultural spin-offs inspired by Florida Man, one of the most recent and entertaining is the creation of the Florida Man Games.

The Florida Man Games were hosted by Florida comedians Josh Wicks Robinson and Kevin Flynn and were first introduced last year. Poking fun at the state’s reputation for bizarre news stories, last year’s teams competed in Florida-themed challenges, including the Evading Arrest Obstacle Course, a race designed to mimic an escape from law enforcement, and Beer Belly Sumo Wrestling, a test of strength and belly size.

For this year’s competition, organizers introduced new events, including Hurricane Party Prep: Grocery Aisle Brawl, a chaotic battle for last-minute hurricane supplies and Human Beer Pong, a giant, live-action version of the popular drinking game.

Ten teams from across the state, representing cities from Fort Myers to Pensacola, participated in the event. Last year’s champions, Team Hanky Spanky from St. Augustine, returned to defend their title and their prized snakeskin championship belt. Also competing this year was an all-female team called the Ball Busters.

One of the competitors, Croix Bruns, a 29-year-old technician for Dave & Buster’s, took part in the weaponized pool noodle competition. A lifelong Florida resident—with tattoos to prove it—Bruns shared his philosophy on the event: “A true Florida Man doesn’t prepare for the games.”

In the end, the returning champions successfully defended their title, keeping the coveted belt. They have already set their sights on next year’s games, eager to claim victory once again.