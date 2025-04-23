Nadine Menendez sentenced with Fraud

REUTERS U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey, and his wife Nadine Menendez arrive at Federal Court for a hearing on bribery charges in connection with an alleged corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen, in New York City, U.S., September 27, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Nadine Menendez, the wife of former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, was convicted on April 21, on all 15 counts in a federal bribery case that alleged she and her husband accepted lavish gifts in exchange for political favors.

Both Nadine Menendez and her husband have now been convicted of taking part in a scheme involving hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes. Federal prosecutors said the bribes were exchanged for political influence that benefited the government of Egypt and enriched the couple personally.

Bob Menendez resigned from the U.S. Senate after his conviction. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison and is scheduled to surrender June 6. He has said he plans to appeal.

“Nadine Menendez and Senator Menendez were partners in crime,” Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky said in a statement. “Over the span of five years, Nadine Menendez accepted bribes — including gold bars, cash, a Mercedes-Benz convertible and a no-show job — all in exchange for the senator’s corrupt official acts.”

“Today’s verdict sends a clear message that the power of government officials may not be put up for sale, and those who facilitate corruption will be held accountable,” Podolsky added.

Speaking outside court, Barry Coburn, Nadine Menendez’s attorney, said he was devastated by the outcome.

“We fought hard, and it hurts,” Coburn said. “This is a very rough day for us. The case is not over, and there will be other days, and we look forward to that.”

Nadine Menendez declined to speak or answer questions following the verdict.

Bob Menendez’s surrender date was previously delayed so he could assist during his wife’s trial, though he did not attend. He was on her defense’s witness list but was never called to testify.

During opening statements, prosecutors said Nadine Menendez “did the dirty work,” alleging the couple engaged in a corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen and provided Egyptian officials with sensitive information.

One businessman, Jose Uribe, testified he purchased a Mercedes-Benz for Nadine Menendez in exchange for her husband’s influence in seeking to get criminal charges dropped against Uribe’s associate. Uribe entered a plea deal in the case.

Other alleged bribes included more than $100,000 in gold bars, payments toward a home mortgage and a salary for a low- or no-show job. Bob Menendez testified at his own trial that the gold belonged to his wife.

An FBI search of the couple’s home uncovered more than $480,000 in cash, much of it hidden in envelopes. Investigators also found $70,000 in Nadine Menendez’s safe deposit box. The former senator said the cash was the result of a longtime habit of saving money, rooted in his family’s experience fleeing Cuba in the 1950s.