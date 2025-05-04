Spirit Lake Review Newest Edition

For the past 22 years, Spirit Lake Review has been a platform for showcasing the creative talents of students and community members through both written and visual arts. Founded at the University of Wisconsin–Baraboo campus, the magazine began as a small, black-and-white print publication, distributed at the university. It allowed students to publish their work while also giving students the opportunity to learn how to publish their future work.

Following the merger of UW–Baraboo and UW–Platteville, the publication grew in scope and audience. The joining of campuses caused a transition to a digital format, allowing Spirit Lake Review to publish in full color and reach a wider audience through their website. This joining of campuses has led to more participation from students and artists across both campuses and beyond, reflecting a growing enthusiasm for interdisciplinary and creative collaboration.

Editor-in-Chief Matty Olson emphasized how much she values the collaborative process behind putting together the magazine. “My favorite part is collaborating with the class and hearing all of their opinions about what they think would be best for the magazine,” she said. “Everyone brings a different perspective to the table, and that helps make the final product something really special.”

This year’s edition features a compelling mix of work, ranging from poetry and short stories to photography, illustrations and mixed media art.

“I think that this year we accepted a surprisingly cohesive group of work into the magazine,” Olson added. “It’s a perfect mix of heartbreaking, heartwarming, eye-opening and humorous pieces.”

To celebrate the launch, the Spirit Lake Review team is hosting a party on May 7 at Nohr Gallery from 5:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will feature a fun 90s theme, and guests are encouraged to dress in retro outfits. There will be free food, visual art displays, live readings by contributors and live music. The launch party is a wonderful opportunity to support the arts and celebrate the talent and creativity thriving in our campuses and community.