Who Pete Hegseth?

The current Secretary of Defense, Peter Brian Hegseth, has had a turbulent and controversial start to his tenure. In less than 100 days into the administration, he has already been tied to two significant scandals involving national security mishandling, prompting widespread debate about his fitness for the role. While his defenders point to his military service and media experience, critics argue that his history of political partisanship, questionable affiliations and past allegations make him a risky choice for such a high-profile position.

Hegseth was born on June 6, 1980, in Minneapolis, MN, to Brian and Penelope Hegseth. His father, a basketball coach, and his mother, an executive business coach, raised him in Forest Lake, MN. There, he developed a strong passion for sports, eventually graduating as valedictorian and being inducted into his high school’s hall of fame for both academic and athletic achievements.

He attended Princeton University, where he studied politics and played on the university’s basketball team. Hegseth chose Princeton over the U.S. Military Academy due to its athletic program. While at Princeton, he also became Editor-in-Chief of The Princeton Tory, a conservative student newspaper. The publication has garnered criticism in the past for publishing controversial content, including pieces that many considered offensive or provocative, like an article announcing that they will now publish marriage announcements for incestuous, zoophilic and pedophilic relationships because The New York Times published gay marriage announcements in 2012.

After graduation, Hegseth served in the Army National Guard. His service included deployments to Iraq and time at Guantanamo Bay. He remained on active duty until 2021. Notably, he was scheduled to participate in President Biden’s inauguration but was flagged as an “insider threat” due to a tattoo linked to an alt-right Christian organization.

During his time in the military, Hegseth became increasingly active in conservative politics. He collaborated with Vets for Freedom and later with Concerned Veterans for America, a group funded by the Koch brothers, where he advocated for Republican candidates and criticized President Barack Obama. His media career took off when he became a contributor, and later a host, on Fox News. There, he met his current wife and gained Trump’s favor by vocally supporting his policies and campaign rhetoric on air.

Hegseth’s alignment with Trump led to his frequent citation in presidential speeches and policy justifications, particularly around immigration and gun rights. However, this also drew him into multiple controversies, including Fox News’ defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems and allegations of creating a hostile work environment.

His nomination for Secretary of Defense faced strong opposition. During the confirmation process, allegations surfaced regarding past sexual misconduct, financial mismanagement and struggles with alcohol. Despite these issues, he narrowly secured confirmation—an outcome many attribute to partisan loyalty rather than confidence in his qualifications.

Now, with the emergence of the so-called “SignalGate” scandal—concerning his handling of secure communications—many in Washington are questioning whether Trump’s loyalty to Hegseth was misplaced. As scrutiny deepens, the administration must decide whether his presence is an asset or a liability in one of the nation’s most critical leadership positions.