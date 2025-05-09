2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the seven inductees that its voters selected from the 2025 ballot on Sunday night, along with six more musicians or executives who were directly selected by the hall’s board for induction. The total of 13 inductees represents a gamut that runs from early-’60s star Chubby Checker to turn-of-the-millennium favorites like the White Stripes.

Newly selected by the hall’s voters as members of the class of ’25 are Cyndi Lauper, the White Stripes, Chubby Checker, Outkast, Bad Company, Soundgarden and Joe Cocker.

Two more recording artists won induction into the hall despite not appearing on this year’s ballot, by a move of the board in a separate Musical Influence category: Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon.

Three other musicians are getting in via the Musical Excellence Award, as also selected by the board: producer Thom Bell; pianist Nicky Hopkins, a frequent Rolling Stones sideman back in the day; and bassist Carole Kaye, a famous member of the session players’ ensemble the Wrecking Crew.

The 13th inductee for this year is Lenny Waronker, whose stewardship at Warner Bros. Records over many decades landed him a reputation as an artist-friendly executive with some of the best ears in the business.

Checker, Cocker, Bad Company and Outkast were voted in the first time they appeared on the ballot. Soundgarden made it in on the group’s third nomination, while Lauper and the White Stripes prevailed in the voting in their second ballot appearances.

From the official ballot, the six nominees who failed to make the cut this year were Phish, Oasis, Mariah Carey, Billy Idol, Joy Division + New Order and the Latin rock group Maná.

This year’s induction ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater on Nov. 8.