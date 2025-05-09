The Rise and Fall of the Daily Wire

The Daily Wire is part of a broader right-wing media ecosystem. While it may not be the largest outlet in this space, it has wielded notable influence, though that influence now appears to be slipping.

Founded by Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing, both of whom previously worked for TruthRevolt, a now-defunct conservative news website funded by the David Horowitz Freedom Center. The Daily Wire launched in 2015 with financial backing from billionaire petroleum-industry brothers Dan and Farris Wilks. The outlet quickly rose to prominence, especially on Facebook, where it became one of the leading news sites. However, it was later suggested that this popularity may have been inflated using bots.

Regardless, The Daily Wire remained highly influential. According to NewsWhip, it was once the sixth-leading English-language publishers on Facebook. The site’s appeal stems both from the nature of its content and the podcast Ben Shapiro has. The platform claims to be neutral and fact-driven, often touting its slogan: “Facts don’t care about your feelings.” However, its overt partisanship is hard to ignore, evident in merchandise like “Leftist Tears” mugs and its exclusive promotion of right-wing figures.

While the website could have continued as a successful conservative news hub, Shapiro and Boreing had more ambitious goals: entering the streaming and entertainment business. This shift has seemed to have doomed the company.

To mirror the success of platforms like Disney+ and HBO Max, The Daily Wire launched its own streaming service, Daily Wire Plus, promoting it heavily. The platform debuted with “Run, Hide, Fight,” an action film centered around a school shooting. Despite criticism, the venture initially seemed like a financial success at least according to the company, which reported high downloads and strong subscriber numbers. However, these claims remain unverified, as The Daily Wire has not released any audited metrics.

Over time, The Daily Wire expanded its media portfolio, producing original films and acquiring rights to other content. This culminated in the launch of Bentkey, a children’s streaming brand. One of its first shows, which drew significant backlash, was accused of being a knockoff of the beloved animated series Bluey.

Still, the company pressed on, announcing new shows and plans for future media projects. But just over a year later, those plans began to unravel. The company hired a bankruptcy lawyer, Jeremy Boreing stepped down from his leadership role and multiple departments faced layoffs with the streaming division hit hardest.

Launching a streaming service is a massive financial undertaking. The costs are high, and to attract and retain subscribers, platforms need both low prices and a large, compelling content library. Even major corporations have struggled to make streaming profitable. Unlike Disney+ or Netflix, The Daily Wire lacks the resources to absorb those losses or the diverse content offerings to build a sustainable audience.

Adding to the company’s decline is the departure of high-profile talent like Candace Owens and Brett Cooper, as well as the tarnished reputation of figures they had hoped to recruit, such as Steven Crowder.

Currently, the only content still drawing significant attention for The Daily Wire includes Matt Walsh’s documentaries, criticized for spreading misinformation, and the film “Lady Ballers.” Originally pitched as a documentary about men pretending to be transgender to play in women’s sports, the project was turned into a “comedy” film because actual women’s leagues require medical transition from male to female, undermining the original film’s premise.

The future of The Daily Wire remains uncertain. With its streaming service faltering and its most successful content often conflicting with its core messaging, the company faces significant challenges. However, only time will tell whether The Daily Wire can recover from the costly gamble that was Daily Wire Plus and find a path forward.