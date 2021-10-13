Venom II: Let There Be Carnage

The sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” was full of action and comedy as this 90-minute movie takes the viewer in a whirlwind of a plot.

Tom Hardy returns as the main character, Eddie Brock, whose situation is better than the last movie, he is a well-known reporter and lives in an apartment in New York City. Though the parasite from outer space, Venom, is still using Eddie as a host, they try to get along throughout the movie which is the bulk of the comedy.

Woody Harrelson plays the main villain and famous serial killer, Cletus Kasady. He is put on death row for his crimes as a murderer, because of Brock. After a mishap, Kasady seeks revenge on Brock with the help of Carnage, an alien parasite the same as Venom.

The movie goes very fast. It is only 90 minutes, so every single minute builds the plot and leaves no room for back story. Though it is fast, it is very easy to follow and know what is going on. The movie is based more around comedy and has a few moments during which the theater burst out laughing.

During the credits, there is a short scene featuring Eddie and Venom on vacation. Which, if the viewer is a Marvel fan, will blow their mind and leave them with many questions.

Overall, the movie is pretty good, not as good as a regular Marvel movie, but this is because of the length and the amount of comedy in it. It has great action scenes and at some parts it was so creepy that it made the theater go silent. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is a casual watch and not intended to be criticized as a serious movie. It’s just a building block to the Venom character in a bigger universe.