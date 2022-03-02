Beginner’s Night at the Slopes

Ever thought about picking up skiing or snowboarding? It looks intimidating, and it is quite expensive to rent out equipment if you do not already have your own. On top of that, adding the cost of lessons makes for a very expensive trip.

This past Friday, Feb. 24, the UW-Platteville Ski and Snowboard Club held a beginner’s night. The tickets were at a very affordable, discounted price and included equipment rental as well as a group lesson at two different times. One lesson was at 4:30 p.m. and another was at 6:00 p.m.

The ticket allowed participants to cruise down the slopes from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Many people showed up to take part in the event, including those who wanted some pointers in things such as turning or stopping.

I decided to take part in the beginner’s night. My goal was to learn how to stop on a snowboard. I was already comfortable with moving, but I just could not get the hang of stopping. I arrived early and was able to attend the 4:30 p.m. lesson time. I was instructed by Jake, who was patient with me as I tried to go up a small hill to prepare for learning to stop. He was quite descriptive and showed me, from multiple angles, how stopping should look on both heels and toes.

We did a small slope about three times, and I became good at stopping both ways. Afterwards, we went down Rookie’s Ridge a couple of times. Jake instructed me to go down, dominant foot forward, come to a heel stop, and continue going down with my opposite foot forward. After the exercise, I felt comfortable enough to go down the slopes on my own.

While I took a quick break, I was able to hear other people being instructed on how to ski. They were all descriptive about how an action should be done. After learning how to stop, I spent five hours total going down the slopes and it was such a great time.

The resort was really nice, and there was a good number of slopes for all levels of riders. Additionally, there were some easy slopes that connected to some intermediate slopes if riders chose to take them. Though beginner’s night came and went, the Ski and Snowboard Club is here to stay. If you would like to get into skiing or snowboarding, consider reaching out to the club. If you are an experienced rider who would like to go with a large group, the riders in the club attend events with more difficult slopes.

Apart from beginners’ night, the club holds events such as waxing nights, which is an opportunity to interact with club members and learn how to wax your equipment if you not yet. Though this season may be ending, keep in mind that there is an opportunity next season to learn or meet other riders who are welcoming and helpful.