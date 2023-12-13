Heartfelt+Thanks+from+the+Intern

Dear Exponent Staff,

As I write this letter, I am deeply saddened to say that this is my final piece as the intern for the Exponent. I will forever be indebted to everyone at the office as each and every person has helped me become a better writer as I continue my journey into the “real world.”

After hearing about the Exponent from Dr. Pip A. Gordon, I knew I would love working with everyone at the office. This was even highlighted when I joined everyone for the copy-editing process at the end of last semester, and I had a blast.

The first person that I would like to thank is our Editor-In-Chief, Natalie Downie as she often likes to check in on my progress throughout the semester and easily became someone I can confide in whenever there was an issue.

Kaz Bresnan always has a smile no matter the circumstance and often lit up the room with comedy and a sense of friendliness that one cannot describe. I still have photos of Kaz’s forehead in my gallery to cheer me up.

Nat Poeschel and Abigail Shimniok both were the first people I knew from the Exponent when I joined. They both bring contagious laughter with them to every meeting as well as their impeccable sense of optimism. They both make me feel safe and welcome at every meeting.

Gabe Farr does not talk a whole lot; however, when he does, the whole room laughs alongside him as his laughter is infectious. Ethan Hack is a hardworking and funny person that everyone in the Exponent enjoys. Both are kind individuals that one could easily have a good relationship with.

Nick Wagner is truly a character as he is often seen drawing a comic or creating some kind of background for his desktop. Nick always found a way to make jokes or commentary whenever there was eerie silence within the Exponent office. With all of that being said, I would call everyone within the Exponent office a good friend and someone I admire wholeheartedly.

The next intern for the spring 2024 semester will be lucky to have most of the current e-board by their side. I hope they exceed the Exponent’s expectations in that they will work hard in producing stories every week, consistently, in a timely manner and that they will produce work that is at par with the amazing pieces of work everyone has put out this semester.

Again, thank you all for the amazing experience this semester and I hope to continue seeing progress for years to come.

Sincerely,

Nicole Young