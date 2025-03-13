Who is JD Vance?

The Vice President of the United States is second in command to the President. Often, the role is largely symbolic, with limited official duties, such as casting tie-breaking votes in the Senate and advising the President. However, the current Vice President, J.D. Vance, has been described as the most active VP in recent history. He has also made headlines for past controversial and racist comments. But who is J.D. Vance, and why is he so involved in the political landscape?

James David Vance was born James Donald Bowman in Jackson, KY, to Beverly Carol Vance and Donald Ray Bowman. After his parents divorced when he was a toddler, his mother changed his name to James David Vance. Vance grew up in poverty in Appalachia, and his childhood was marked by abuse, instability, and exposure to drug addiction.

Despite these hardships, he graduated high school in 2003 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he worked as a military journalist. During his four years of service, he was deployed to Iraq, writing reports and taking photographs. After his military service, Vance attended Ohio State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts before going on to Yale Law School.

While at Yale, he began writing “Hillbilly Elegy,” a memoir about his upbringing. It was during this time that he also connected with billionaire investor Peter Thiel, who would later play a major role in his political career.

After graduating from Yale, Vance worked under senators and judges before becoming a corporate lawyer. In 2016, he published “Hillbilly Elegy,” which quickly became a New York Times bestseller. The book was praised by publications like The Washington Post and The New York Times, but critics argued that Vance’s portrayal of poverty in rural America was flawed and overly simplistic.

Regardless of the criticism, “Hillbilly Elegy” propelled Vance into the national spotlight. He became a regular guest on news programs, offering commentary on rural America and the country’s economic struggles. The book was later adapted into a movie, further cementing his status as a public figure. As his influence grew, Vance became involved with Super PACs and right-wing organizations, including those involved in drafting Project 2025—a controversial conservative policy agenda.

In 2022, Vance ran for the U.S. Senate, campaigning on the idea of revitalizing Ohio. As part of this effort, he founded an advocacy group called “Our Ohio Renewal.” However, reports suggest that little to none of the organization’s funds reached the people of Ohio. Despite this, Vance won his Senate race with 53 percent of the vote in November 2022.

Once in office, he focused on pushing laws centered around the “culture wars” rather than economic policies, advocating for stricter immigration laws and conservative social policies.

Vance was an ideal choice for Donald Trump’s running mate due to his policy stances and unwavering loyalty to the former President. Trump’s allies, including Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson and Peter Thiel, heavily lobbied for Vance’s inclusion on the ticket. Additionally, the Heritage Foundation, the conservative think tank behind Project 2025, privately pushed for Vance’s selection.

As Trump’s running mate, Vance played a key role in the campaign’s “culture war” messaging. However, his statements on the campaign trail often sparked outrage. He falsely claimed that Haitian immigrants eat dogs, a remark widely condemned as racist. He also stated that “childless cat ladies” control the world, another inflammatory and baseless claim. While he has walked back some of his controversial remarks, his rhetoric remains divisive.

As Vice President, J.D. Vance has positioned himself as a leading figure in the conservative movement, particularly in the ongoing “culture war.” Given his past remarks and political stance, it’s likely he will continue to make provocative statements and stir controversy. Whether his influence will help or hurt the administration in the long run remains to be seen.