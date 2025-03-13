Who is Paula White?

The White House Faith Office has not always had its current name. It was originally called the White House Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives under the Domestic Policy Council during George W. Bush’s administration. However, during both of Donald Trump’s terms, he appointed Paula White to lead this office. But who is she, and why does Trump trust her as a faith-based advisor to the President?

Paula Michelle Furr was born in Tupelo, MS, to Myra and Donald Paul Furr III, who owned a toy and craft shop. White’s parents divorced when she was young, and shortly after, her father died by suicide, leaving the remaining family in poverty. During this time, White says she suffered sexual and physical abuse from caretakers while her mother worked to support them. When White was nine, her mother remarried a two-star admiral in the U.S. Navy, which led the family to relocate to Maryland. At the age of 18, White claims she had a vision from God, which led to her conversion to Christianity and set her on the path to becoming a televangelist.

White and her then-husband, Randy White, founded Tampa Christian Center in Tampa, FL. Initially, the church struggled financially, relying on government assistance and donations to survive for several years. The congregation first met in a tent, drawing around 5,000 attendees per week before securing a permanent location. The church then changed its name to Without Walls International Church, and attendance grew to 14,000, with the church expanding its programs and activities.

By 2004, Without Walls International Church reported a congregation of 20,000, making it the largest church in the area and the seventh-largest church in the U.S. However, the organization soon came under audit, leading to several concerning revelations.

Audits revealed that Without Walls International Church had received $150 million in government funds, while church finances were used to purchase a $900,000 waterfront mansion, pay million-dollar salaries and fund private jets. Despite this, the church eventually declared bankruptcy, leading to the foreclosure of several locations.

White resigned from the organization around this time, just as her television program, Paula White Today, gained popularity. She was also accused of taking audio-visual equipment from the church during the bankruptcy proceedings, though this matter remains unresolved.

On her show, White interviewed many high-profile guests and celebrities, including Michael Jackson, Tyra Banks and Donald Trump. Trump saw her as a personal life coach, so it was not surprising when she became involved with his administration. In 2016, White was chosen to deliver the invocation prayer at Trump’s inauguration and later served as his spiritual advisor.

Despite her position, White was not immune to criticism. She faced backlash for claiming that those who donated to her church during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic would receive “supernatural protection” from the virus. She also vocally supported Trump’s immigration policies, including the controversial family separation policy that split immigrant children from their parents.

White’s past has caught up with her to some extent, with critics opposing her return to the White House Faith Office and questioning her credibility as a religious leader. However, it remains unclear whether this opposition will have any real impact, as she has already resumed her role in the administration.