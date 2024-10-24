Advertisement
The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent
Sports Sept.24-Oct. 7

October 24, 2024

Football:

Future Game:

Oct. 5 v. UW-La Crosse @ 1 p.m. A

 

Men’s Soccer:

Sept. 25 v. Loras College, T 1-1

Sept. 28 v. Coe College, W 4-1

 

Future Games:

Oct. 1 v. Simpson College @ 5 p.m. A

Oct. 4 v. UW-Eau Claire @ 7 p.m. A

 

Women’s Volleyball

Sept. 25 v. UW-Oshkosh, W 3-0

Sept. 27 v. Wartburg College, W 3-0

Sept. 27 v. Augustana College, W 3-1

Sept. 28 v. Gust. Adolphus College, W 3-0

Sept. 28 v. Aurora College, 3-1

 

Future Matches

Oct. 4 v. UW-River Falls @ 7 p.m. A

Oct. 5 v. Augsburg University @ 1 p.m. A

Oct. 5 v. St. Catherine University @ 3 p.m. A

 

Women’s Soccer

Sept. 25 v. Central College, W 3-2

Sept. 28 v. UC Santa Cruz, L 2-1

 

Future Games

Oct. 2 v. Dubuque University @ 7 p.m. A

Oct. 5 v. UW-River Falls University @ 5 p.m. H

 

Women’s Golf

Future Games

Oct. 4-6 @ WIAC Championships

 

Cross Country

Future Games

Oct. 5 @ Carleton Campus Course

