The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Menu

SPORTS STAR OF THE SEMESTER

October 31, 2018Leave a Comment

Lola Kross graphic

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Name: Frank N. Stein

Hometown: St. Petersburg, Russia 

Year: Senior

Major: Biology with an emphasis in Physiology

Sport: Blo-Ball

What is blo-ball?

Blo-Ball is basically table tennis but without the paddles, instead we use or mouths to blow the ball across the table. 

How old were you when you started playing blo-ball?

I was six years old when I started training for the intense sport of blo-ball.

What inspired you to start playing blo-ball?

My grandfather was the St. Petersburg blo-ball champion in 1997, and that is what really inspired me to start playing and become serious about the event.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I hope to be working towards my future career as a plastic surgeon. I would also love to be competing internationally for the Russian blo-ball team.  

What do you do outside of blo-ball and school?

Outside of blo-ball and school I like to do tree-shaping, extreme ironing and competitive duck herding.

What advice would you give to new players interested in blo-ball?

Don’t be afraid to try it. It is a taxing sport since you have to have a large lung capacity, but it is all worth it in the end if you can make it to the international championships. Don’t let anything stop you from achieving what you want.23

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Antagonist

New “Cracked P” logo is all the rage
New “Cracked P” logo is all the rage
Boxer-Brief Police Reports

Oct. 22 Tessa Turnerton, 20, Platteville. 911 Caller advised that a girl was on his front porch at 3 am. Police arrived to find the subject sitting...

The not so quiet ‘quiet’ floor of the library
The not so quiet ‘quiet’ floor of the library
Winning streak leads to heavy celebrations
Winning streak leads to heavy celebrations
One man’s flood is another man’s vacation
One man’s flood is another man’s vacation
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • SPORTS STAR OF THE SEMESTER

    Features

    Environmental Policy Forum

  • SPORTS STAR OF THE SEMESTER

    Features

    Sigma Pi haunts the mine for halloween

  • SPORTS STAR OF THE SEMESTER

    News

    Platteville starved the vampires

  • SPORTS STAR OF THE SEMESTER

    Showcase

    Pioneer soccer ties with Dominican University

  • SPORTS STAR OF THE SEMESTER

    Features

    Doyle Center celebrates National Coming Out Day

  • SPORTS STAR OF THE SEMESTER

    Features

    Campus clash for tug-of-war

  • SPORTS STAR OF THE SEMESTER

    News

    Active Learning classroom brings Virtual Reality to campus

  • SPORTS STAR OF THE SEMESTER

    Features

    Students cook with locally grown produce

  • SPORTS STAR OF THE SEMESTER

    News

    Pioneer Talks: On-Campus Innovation

  • SPORTS STAR OF THE SEMESTER

    Features

    Biology department’s BioBlitz inspires community

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
SPORTS STAR OF THE SEMESTER