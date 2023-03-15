Mar. 16. 2023 Blurb of the Week

Red Riding, 1974 is the first book in a series of novels written by David Peace. It is a gripping and haunting crime novel that explores the darker side of the human psyche. Set in the bleak and corrupt world of Yorkshire, England in the 1970s, the story follows rookie journalist Eddie Dunford as he becomes obsessed with the case of a missing young girl, Clare Kempley, who has been brutally murdered. As he delves deeper into the investigation, he uncovers a web of corruption, sexual abuse and cover-ups that implicate the police, the media and the wealthy elite of Yorkshire.

Haunted by his own demons and the memories of a traumatic childhood, Eddie becomes increasingly obsessed with the case, putting his own life at risk as he attempts to uncover the truth. Drawing on real-life events and inspired by the infamous Yorkshire Ripper, Peace paints a dark and haunting portrait of a community in crisis, torn apart by violence and inequality.



Told with unflinching honesty, using graphic descriptions of violence and a visceral intensity, Red Riding, 1974 is a masterful portrayal of corruption and mystery and is a powerful indictment of the forces that drive people to commit unspeakable acts of violence. With its dark, gritty storytelling and unforgettable characters, this book is a must-read for anyone who loves crime fiction, psychological thrillers or simply great storytelling.



