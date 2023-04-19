Apr. 20. 2023 Blurb of the Week

Let me level with you, this book was incredibly predictable. I sat down and read this book in probably two days and until the last few chapters, I could pretty much figure out what was going to happen next. If you like thrillers that follow a formula, this book is for you. It’s a short read, but really catches you.



I wouldn’t rank this book among my favorites, but I did thoroughly enjoy it. It leaves very little room for indifference.



I found myself either fully rooting for or despising characters. There were downfalls, though.



I passionately hated how the story ends. I was left with many questions and really didn’t like the main character’s best friend. However, I do recommend this book if you don’t mind cliff hangers. If you’re looking for something fun to binge over the weekend, this is a great book.