The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Menu

The November Show

Students present their artwork from semester

Back to Article
Back to Article

The November Show

Elizabeth Kaiser photo

Elizabeth Kaiser photo

Elizabeth Kaiser photo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Art Building – a place not many students know much about unless they decide to take Art Survey. For those who are unaware of the events that take place in the Art Building, they host an event every fall called the November Show. The November Show is an event that gives opportunity to students who are enrolled in an art program to exhibit their work from their art courses.

This event not only displays student artwork but invites the public and the campus to come tour the Art Building, get a sense of what the art program has to offer and mingle with fellow students or talk with those already in the art program.

The art program gives students a chance to bring out their creative side. The event allowed students to showcase what they have been working on, how they work on it and how professors teach the skills and techniques for it.

From the outside, people can hear the faint sound of soothing jazz coming from the University Jazz Ensemble. The art work is spread throughout the building, exhibiting works from many different art forms varying from a wide range of classes. Inside the next room, the band is set up playing and there are snacks and refreshments set up as well.

The November Show is not just a place to show off students’ work but it’s also a competition judged by John Thomas Richard who is accompanied by his wife Julie Otto. Around 200 different pieces of artwork were individually judged, and many of the pieces were made by the same people because they are in multiple classes. This helps to increase their chances of winning.

Students who were able to submit work were enrolled in any of the following courses:  2-D Design, Painting I, Drawing I, Drawing III, Graphic Design I, Printmaking I, Ceramics I, Ceramics II and BFA thesis projects.

After looking at all the pieces, the judge came to a final decision on the winners of the show. The winners of the November Show were Mia Nottrott in first, winning $150, Liz Reuter in second, winning $100, and Rebecca Domske-Fahley, winning $50.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Features

Karrmann Library debuts new virtual reality room
Karrmann Library debuts new virtual reality room
Pioneers celebrate tree lighting ceremony
Pioneers celebrate tree lighting ceremony
Pioneers explore the Windy City on CPR trip
Pioneers explore the Windy City on CPR trip
Tis the holiday season
Tis the holiday season
Haus of Music features The Icarus Account
Haus of Music features The Icarus Account

Other stories filed under Showcase

Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Quentin Shields
Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Quentin Shields
Pizza party with professors in Pickard Hall
Pizza party with professors in Pickard Hall
Putting it all on the mat
Putting it all on the mat
Students showcase talents on the dance floor
Students showcase talents on the dance floor
Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Zach Coffeen
Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Zach Coffeen
Navigate Left
  • The November Show

    Showcase

    Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Quentin Shields

  • The November Show

    Features

    Pizza party with professors in Pickard Hall

  • The November Show

    Showcase

    Putting it all on the mat

  • The November Show

    Features

    Students showcase talents on the dance floor

  • The November Show

    Showcase

    Milio’s Athlete of the Week: Zach Coffeen

  • The November Show

    Features

    Back to back comedians entertain Platteville students

  • The November Show

    Features

    Environmental Policy Forum

  • The November Show

    Features

    Sigma Pi haunts the mine for halloween

  • The November Show

    News

    Platteville starved the vampires

  • The November Show

    Showcase

    Pioneer soccer ties with Dominican University

Navigate Right
The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
The November Show