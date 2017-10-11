The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Greek life addresses hazing on campuses

United Greek Council writes letter to Chancellor Dennis Shields concerning safety amongst greek life

Sara Myers, [email protected]October 11, 2017Leave a Comment

An+excerpt+of+the+letter+that+the+United+Greek+Council+sent+to+Chancellor+Dennis+Shields.+
An excerpt of the letter that the United Greek Council sent to Chancellor Dennis Shields.

An excerpt of the letter that the United Greek Council sent to Chancellor Dennis Shields.

Haley Kaiser graphic

Haley Kaiser graphic

An excerpt of the letter that the United Greek Council sent to Chancellor Dennis Shields.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






 

Greek life has been a tradition at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville since 1866. However, certain stereotypes perpetuated in the media have given people a bad outlook on Greek life. UW-Platteville’s Greek life is striving to make a difference and show that they are not like other fraternities or sororities seen in the media.

After Maxwell Gruver, a freshman rushing the Phi Delta Theta fraternity  at Louisiana State University died from events linked to hazing,  The UW-Platteville United Greek Council received news of new policies being implemented from the North American Interfraternity Conference. From there, the UGC decided to write a letter to the Chancellor Dennis Shields.

“It came from news that the interfraternity conference, which is governs all of the fraternities that are in existence on other campuses and ours,” senior building construction safety management and president of United Greek Council Margaret Gray said. “They are adopting some changes that are coming in the form of health and safety programs. The review of good samaritan policies and addressing alcohol abuse because there have been some very unfortunate stories in the media involving students in Greek life- not on our campus, but on other campuses. Basically, our statement was saying that we don’t fit the negative stereotype. We work really hard to try and rise above it. It’s unfortunate that this has happened on campus, but we work really hard to fight against it.”

In their letter to Chancellor Shields, they wrote about the different outlets they offer to better educate their active members on topics like alcohol abuse, sexual assault and health and safety. They also host the event Greeks Step Up, which serves as a way to get involved in other programs like Stop the Hate, Safe Zone training, community outreach and more.

“We fight the Greek parties, ‘Animal House’ image,” faculty advisor Valerie Wetzel said. “We want leadership, community service, sisterhood and brotherhood.”

The letter also enforces the strict zero tolerance to hazing in any form by any chapter of Greek life on campus. The letter ends by stating, “we will not be naïve to the unfortunate events involving Greek students in the media nor be oblivious to the negative stereotypes as a result.”

Even with news of different deaths due to  hazing, Gray isn’t worried about the Greek life  on campus.

“On this campus we really try to perpetuate caring for one another. If you see someone that is having an issue you help them,” Gray said. “We’ve never had an instance where we haven’t cared about each other. That was where the statement was coming from, that we work really hard to not be like those other unfortunate instances.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under News

Pioneers react to the NFL’s ‘Take a Knee’ protest
Pioneers react to the NFL’s ‘Take a Knee’ protest
Platteville reacts to the end of DACA
Platteville reacts to the end of DACA
Platteville provides

Pioneer Provisions is a food pantry that is open to students on campus who may not have food readily accessible. Pioneer Provisions’ goal is to make...

New engineering building causes mixed reviews
New engineering building causes mixed reviews
“Stand Up and Step Forward”

“We have to talk about ethics, and we have to talk about it a lot,” Nancy Hauserman said. Wednesday evening, the University of Wisconsin-Plattevil...

Other stories filed under Showcase

Pioneers react to the NFL’s ‘Take a Knee’ protest
Pioneers react to the NFL’s ‘Take a Knee’ protest
Students explore Memorial Park ecosystem
Students explore Memorial Park ecosystem
Convocation guides students to success
Convocation guides students to success
College of EMS hosts 46th annual Expo
College of EMS hosts 46th annual Expo
UW-Platteville to host Walk MS
UW-Platteville to host Walk MS
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Greek life addresses hazing on campuses

    News

    Pioneers react to the NFL’s ‘Take a Knee’ protest

  • Greek life addresses hazing on campuses

    Features

    Students explore Memorial Park ecosystem

  • Greek life addresses hazing on campuses

    Showcase

    Convocation guides students to success

  • Greek life addresses hazing on campuses

    News

    College of EMS hosts 46th annual Expo

  • Greek life addresses hazing on campuses

    News

    UW-Platteville to host Walk MS

  • Greek life addresses hazing on campuses

    News

    ‘Safe Zone’ reminder after 10 years of use

  • Greek life addresses hazing on campuses

    Features

    Pioneer Players succeed in latest musical

  • Greek life addresses hazing on campuses

    News

    Fire suppression reduces oak population

  • Greek life addresses hazing on campuses

    Opinions

    Netflix Original Review: 13 Reasons Why

  • Greek life addresses hazing on campuses

    Showcase

    Defending paintball champions look to repeat

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Greek life addresses hazing on campuses