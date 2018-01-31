Most students are unaware, but the University of Wisconsin-Platteville is working with the University of Wisconsin-Richland and the University of Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk to collaboratively integrate all three campuses. The integration does not involve students, faculty or staff moving campuses, but it will allow all three campuses to use resources available between the three.

“Faculty may go to any of the campuses as needed, – maybe teaching at a distance if driving allows – giving an opportunity to maximize potential,” communications director and public information officer Paul Erickson said.

Interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, Joanne Wilson, explained that the name “collaborative integration” is used to help spread the idea across campuses of meshing talents from all three universities.

“There is talent that may be needed [at any of the three campuses],” Wilson said.

The integration is on a timeline to go into effect on July 1, 2018. UW-Richland and UW-Baraboo/Sauk will become “branch campuses” to UW-Platteville at that point. All three campuses will remain open and students can take an academic course at any of them without having to worry about transferring credits.

“Student success is at the core of all the decisions we are making,” vice chancellor for enrollment and student success Angela Udelhofen said.

To follow the progress on the integration, look for the “collaborative integration” tab at the bottom of the shortcuts tab on the UW-Platteville website.