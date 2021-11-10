The Field of Honor and Veteran’s Week

The red in the Field of Honor shines bright this week: Anthony Malo photo

The Platteville Student Veteran Organization is hosting the 5th Annual Field of Honor on the West Lawn between the Markee Center and Ottensman Hall.

The field will be set up until Sunday, Nov. 13.

Proceeds from this year’s Veterans Week will be donated to Custom Canines Service Dog Academy in Madison, WI.

According to Custom Canines’ website, “we are a non-profit organization, powered by wonderful volunteers, and dedicated to raising, training, and giving service dogs to individuals with disabilities, free of charge … we work with all types of disabilities from children with autism, people who use a wheelchair, people who are visually impaired, to military veterans needing help with Post Traumatic Stress.”