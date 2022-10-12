Riverdale Actor Sentenced For Life In Prison

Ryan Grantham, 23, received a life sentence on Sept. 21, after shooting his mother and is worried for his safety in prison.

Grantham appeared on an episode of “Riverdale,” a CW T.V. show based on “Archie Comics.” In 2019, he also appeared in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “Supernatural.”

The Canadian actor shot his mother, Barbara Waite, 64, in the back of the head on March 31, 2020 while she was playing piano in her home. Grantham’s original plan was to murder Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and commit a mass shooting at Simon Fraser University.

On April 1, 2020, Grantham turned himself in to the police and has remained in their custody since. Chris Johnson, Grantham’s lawyer, has made multiple statements on his behalf, including about his struggle with mental illnesses like depression.

According to an article by Matt Stevens of the New York Times, “Grantham had rationalized that it was necessary to kill his mother so that she would not have to deal with the fallout of the crimes he had planned to commit.”

At the sentencing hearing, Grantham was handed an automatic life sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Grantham is to spend at least 14 years in a maximum-security prison before he can apply for parole. Johnson has been recommending that Grantham should be in a medium-security prison due to the worries about his treatment by the other prisoners.

Johnson has told the public that Grantham is worried that since he is young-looking and has a small figure that the prisoners would pay more attention to him and therefore he may be the subject of abuse in prison.

An Insider article by Esme Mazzeo reported that Justice Kathleen Ker, the judge sentencing Grantham, explained the mitigating circumstances in regards to his case, saying he was remorseful for murdering Waite. Grantham is reportedly receiving mental health treatment in prison.