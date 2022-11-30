Art Building Hosts November Show

The Art Department at UW-Platteville hosted its annual November Show on Nov. 16, 2022. The show was put together to showcase all the art made by art students during the academic year. Every year, the Art Department invites an alumnus back to the show to anonymously judge the work. Additionally, gallery viewers were able to vote for the best piece in the show. The displayed works were compiled from students in all art classes.

Art Education senior Jackie Dyrud noted that “the show has grown in not only size but also in outreach within the community. My very first show was comprised of mainly art students and the professors, yet this year it had students from outside the art department and community members who were also interested. It was awesome to see how impactful students’ work can be.”

Dyrud also shared that her favorite part of the November Show was “the environment that it brings within the art building. Everyone is looking at art from the year before and the art students’ hard work is recognized. It becomes a time of supporting fellow classmates and enjoying the company of new and returning friends.”

The event was open to the public and had music and refreshments. Gallery viewers were able to peruse the show while listening to music and stopping periodically for food. Each piece was numbered so people could cast votes for their favorite work anonymously. There were cash prizes for first, second and third place, and the People’s Choice award winner won art supplies.

The People’s Choice award was won by Noel Straight for her “Self Portrait.” Third place was awarded to Konner Schroeder’s still life drawing. Second place was awarded to Jacob Müller’s “Basilisk” relief print. First place was won by Maya Bellmeyer for her ceramic piece. The November Show allowed for the art students to show off the new technical skills that they had amassed within the last year, as well as how they were each developing as an individual artist.