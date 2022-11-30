In-Person Classes Scheduled to End at Richland

Due to decreased enrollment at UW-Platteville Richland in recent years, UW System President Jay Rothman sent a letter to Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich to initiate preparations for transitioning away from in-person classes at UWP Richland. It has been an active college for 55 years, but in-person classes will end July 1, 2023.

The university in Richland Center, opened in 1967. In 2018, the institution became UW-Platteville Richland. Between 2010 and 2019, there was a 49% decrease in enrollment at two-year universities across the state. In Fall 2018, there were 366 students enrolled, and in Fall 2019, there were 155 students enrolled; UWP at Richland had a 58% enrollment drop in one year.

There are currently 60 degree-seeking students attending UWP Richland. President Rothman explained that the drop in enrollment at UWP Richland has made “in-person degree level academic instruction no longer tenable.”

The letter addressed plans to ensure that in-person degree instructional programs currently offered to UWP Richland students will be transitioning to UW-Platteville and the Baraboo campuses.

He directed Interim Chancellor Evetovich to have plans developed by Jan. 15, 2023 in order to be enacted by the beginning of the 2023-24 academic year. President Rothman said, “I ultimately concluded that the status quo is no longer sustainable.”

Addressed to the UW-Platteville Community, Interim Chancellor Evetovich responded, “This directive does not impact in-person degree instructional programs at the main Platteville campus nor the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus.” Interim Chancellor Evetovich added, “A transition team to assist UW-Platteville Richland students will be created.”

As outlined by President Rothman’s letter, transitioning adjustments could include matching tuition, as the UW-Platteville Richland campus has some of the lowest tuition rates in the UW System with $4,750.32 resident tuition.

Upon hearing the news, former UWP Richland Student Life and Events Coordinator Karen Stoltz said, “UW-Richland truly embodied ‘the best start for the life you want.’ In my heart, UW-R will always be my home campus, and I’ll always proudly be a roadrunner. It’s truly a tragedy for the entire community to lose this gem.”

An anonymous UWP Richland alumna said, “That breaks my heart. I really enjoyed my time there.”