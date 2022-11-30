Student Murders Stir Panic in Idaho

Four students from the University of Idaho were stabbed to death in their home on Nov. 13 after returning from a bar and fraternity party.

Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were the victims of the fatal stabbing that took place during the night of Nov. 12 into the morning of Nov. 13. The Moscow Police Department reached out to the public for any tips or evidence about the night.

The Moscow Police Department went through 260 submissions from the public—some of which were photos and videos, and has conducted over 150 interviews and has collected 113 pieces of physical evidence. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has also joined the murder investigation.

As of Nov. 27, there has been no further information as to the identity of the suspect or the discovery of the murder weapon. Investigators have ruled out multiple people as the suspect, including the two roommates that were in the house with the victims after the stabbing.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, “Police believe the attack was targeted. Authorities said they have not ruled out the possibility that more than one person may be involved in the killings.”

Due to the murders, students at the University of Idaho have been worried to return to campus after their Fall Break. Students on the campus have been given the option of in-person or virtual learning leading up to the end of the semester.

Rainn, the nation’s largest anti sexual violence organization, provides tips on how to stay safe on a college campus from sexual violence and other crimes. Rainn mentions that in most cases, when a person’s instincts alert them that something does not feel right, it is usually right.

People living on a college campus should also make sure their doors and windows are locked and that main doors are not propped open. It is also important that students do not let people follow them into buildings that are locked from the outside to ensure safety for everyone in the building

University police can also help students if they feel unsafe on campus, they are readily available on campus every day for emergencies.