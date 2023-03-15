Platteville Sends Eight Projects to Capitol Rotunda

UW-Platteville Main Campus and Baraboo/Sauk County and Richland campuses sent eight projects and a total of 15 students to the UW-System’s 19th annual Research in the Rotunda, an event hosted by the UW system in the capitol’s rotunda space.



This year’s Research in the Rotunda featured a total of 90 projects conducted by over 100 students.



UW-Platteville projects and their students are listed here as they appear in the RITR program:

A New Horizon for the Evening Bat?

Kirsten Magedanz, Platteville, WI



Evaluation of Biochar as a Manure Storage Cover

Davin Dahl, Platteville, WI; Zachary Flitsch, Platteville, WI; Jeffrey Smolinski, New London, WI



Impact of Anti-Icing on the Durability of Concrete Infrastructure

Dylan Notsch, Foley, MN

Will Straka, Mineral Point, WI



Meta-Analysis of Psychological Profiling: Overall Accuracy and Factors That Influence Accuracy

Kimberly Cummings, Gleason, WI



Photochemical Synthesis of Aryl Fluorinated Ethers to Develop the Next Generation of Agrochemicals

Natalie Haen, Luxemburg, WI; Cassie Kniess, Verona, WI;

Adia Metz, Darlington, WI

Co-author: Brooke Steeno



The Influence of Restricted Abortion on Women’s Mate Choices

Maddie Gehl, Peosta, IA



Genetic Identification of Field Mice Species at the Sauk Prairie Recreation Area

Myjah Drews, Cambria, WI; Zachary Larson, Portage, WI



Social Engineering: New Trends

Chung Chi Yeung, Richland Center, WI