Valentine’s Day. It happens every year. The colors pink, red and white are everywhere. It is the day dedicated to showing your significant other that you love them by purchasing chocolates, flowers, stuffed animals and dinner. That sounds good on paper, but when you are alone on Valentine’s Day, it can be a drag. For those who do not have a date, it is just a miserable reminder that you are single. You second guess yourself and wonder why it seems like everyone else has a date but you. Trust me, the problem is not you. You have so much to give. Here’s what you can do if you are alone on Valentine’s Day. You can forget about it completely, choose to be sad about being single, or you can try and make it a fun day for yourself.

The first thing you can do is pamper yourself. Self-care is extremely important to do in your life, but there is no better time to do this than Valentine’s Day. Some fun ways to pamper yourself are painting your nails, doing a face mask, taking a long bath or shower, or even taking a well-deserved nap. The possibilities here are endless. You can tailor this to yourself.

If there is something you have been wanting to buy for a while, Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to do it. You deserve to enjoy the day, so if there is a video game, book or anything you want, go get it. This does not mean treating yourself to the little things. You deserve to splurge a little.

Get a group of your single friends together and go to the movies or out to dinner. Make a friend date out of it. If you are feeling like getting into the spirit of Valentine’s Day, you can exchange Valentine’s Day presents with each other. Being with your friends is a great way to get out and have fun.

If your friends already have plans on Valentine’s Day, you can sit back and relax at home. Order yourself takeout andspend the night binge watching a new show on Netflix or Hulu. Make Valentine’s Day all about you. There is something therapeutic about lying in bed watching episode after episode of your favorite show.

One of the best things about Valentine’s Day when you are single is the day after. All the chocolate and stuffed animals go on sale. Fifty percent off or more. Nothing is better than getting as much chocolate as you want for cheap.

Being single on Valentine’s Day is not ideal thing, but the best thing to do is make the most out of the day and enjoy yourself.