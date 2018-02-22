Omelet in a Mug: How-To

If you feel as if you are always running late in the morning but want to eat something quick and easy, here’s a recipe for you! It’s a two-minute egg omelet in a mug, brought to you from joyfullhealthyeats.com with some slight changes to the ingredient list. You can always change or substitute a vegetable if you don’t agree with it!

All you need to cook with is a mug, fork and microwave!

Ingredients:

• Cooking Spray

• 2 Eggs

• 1 tablespoon diced roasted red peppers

• ¼ cup spinach

• 1 tablespoon feta cheese (or whatever cheese you like)

• 1 teaspoon sliced green onions (optional)

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Spray inside of coffee mug with cooking spray.

2. Add eggs to cup, using a fork, mix until the yokes are combined.

3. Add in roasted red pepper, spinach, feta cheese, green onions, and

pepper to taste.

4. Gently stir together.

5. Add coffee mug to the microwave and cook on high for 1 minute and 30 seconds.

6. Remove the mug and let sit for 1 minute.

7. Devour

Contact us at [email protected] to let us know if you liked this recipe!