A Tender Adieu From Isabelle Sander

Graduating from college is strange. I’m excited to celebrate and move on, don’t get me wrong. Truly, I am. But this campus has been my home for longer than I can remember. See, I started doing theatre here when I was very little. The CFA was my home each summer for 14 years. So, it was only natural that I continued my education here, at UW-Platteville. I knew that, eventually, I would leave this campus. It just feels like the time flew by, which I know is such a cliché thing to say.



As I prepare to graduate, I find myself reminiscing on all the memories I have made here. I moved into my first residence hall room in the fall of 2019. My roommate, Emma, became the first of many friends I would make on campus. I performed in my first college production, “The Rocky Horror Show,” the same semester.



It wasn’t until we were all sent home in spring semester that it truly hit me how much I loved college. When we were able to return, I made it my mission to truly soak in every moment during my time here. I spent most of my time in the theatre department both working on shows and in the Pioneer Players. When I wasn’t in the theatre, I found other ways to immerse myself in college. I’ve worked for Services for Students with Disabilities, TRIO, the Writing Center and the Markee Pioneer Student Center Operations team. I attended events and found my lifelong friends.



However, when my dear friend John Rodwell asked me if I had any interest in writing for the Exponent, I shied away. I didn’t think that I’d like writing for a newspaper, and I was scared to join so late in my college career. Thankfully, he was persistent. Although my time here was short, I will cherish the memories I made. I’ve truly learned so much from the people here, not only about writing but about life.



I strongly urge you to take chances and surround yourself with people who push you to be better. I am so glad that John pushed me to join the Exponent. Taking the chance, even though it scared me, only made me better.



Thank you to everyone who I’ve met here at UW-Platteville. I will forever be grateful for the memories we’ve shared. This isn’t goodbye, just see you later.



All my love,

Isabelle Sander